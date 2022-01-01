Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve garlic bread

Rosina's image

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC BREAD$12.00
whipped ricotta, pecorino, parmesan
More about Rosina's
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Pizza Post

