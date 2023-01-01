Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crepes in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Crepes
Greenwich restaurants that serve crepes
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4
(555 reviews)
Guacamole Crepe
$18.50
Cinnamon Crepe
$5.00
Banana Et Nutella Crepe
$11.00
More about Meli Melo
Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE
360 GREENWICH AVE, GREENWICH
No reviews yet
Oreo Cookie Mille Crepe Cake
$7.25
More about Poke Boba - 360 GREENWICH AVE
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Prosciutto
Mussels
Wontons
Fish Tacos
Chopped Salad
Carbonara
Chicken Noodles
Calamari
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1967 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(585 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston