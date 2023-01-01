Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve lentil soup

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$8.00
More about Meli Melo
Mediterraneo Greenwich

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$14.00
French lentil soup with vegetables - chickpeas - chopped herbs and lemon juice
More about Mediterraneo Greenwich

