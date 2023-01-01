Fried pickles in Gretna
Gretna restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown
|Fried Pickles
|$6.99
Fried Pickles Served with house-made ranch dressing are a southern delight. Fried Pickles started out by being called Fickles have become a favorite Appetizer at Joe's Cafe.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy
2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna
|Fried Pickles
|$6.99
Fried Pickles Served with house-made ranch dressing are a southern delight. Fried Pickles started out by being called Fickles have become a favorite Appetizer at Joe's Cafe.