Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$6.99
Fried Pickles Served with house-made ranch dressing are a southern delight. Fried Pickles started out by being called Fickles have become a favorite Appetizer at Joe's Cafe.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.99
Fried Pickles Served with house-made ranch dressing are a southern delight. Fried Pickles started out by being called Fickles have become a favorite Appetizer at Joe's Cafe.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Chili

Sliders

Curry

Cinnamon Rolls

Waffles

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Fritters

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston