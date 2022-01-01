Pork chops in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve pork chops

Double Pork Chop Breakfast image

 

Joe's Cafe

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
More about Joe's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Poboy

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Grits

Egg Sandwiches

Donut Holes

French Toast

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston