Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cucumber salad in
Gretna
/
Gretna
/
Cucumber Salad
Gretna restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Fuji Hana Restaurant
1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna
No reviews yet
Cucumber Salad
$5.25
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
NOODLES
Banana Blossom
500 9th St, Gretna
Avg 4.4
(967 reviews)
Side Cucumber Salad
$1.00
More about Banana Blossom
Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna
Cappuccino
Calamari
Egg Rolls
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tacos
Short Ribs
Salmon
More near Gretna to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston