Shrimp tempura in Gretna

Gretna restaurants
Gretna restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Fuji Hana Restaurant image

 

Fuji Hana Restaurant

1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$6.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Tan Dinh

1705 Lafayette,Ste A, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp$13.00
More about Tan Dinh

