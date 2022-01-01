Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Gretna
/
Gretna
/
Shrimp Tempura
Gretna restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Fuji Hana Restaurant
1130 Behrman Hwy, Gretna
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
$6.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.95
More about Fuji Hana Restaurant
Tan Dinh
1705 Lafayette,Ste A, Gretna
No reviews yet
Tempura Shrimp
$13.00
More about Tan Dinh
