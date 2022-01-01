Reuben in Groton
Groton restaurants that serve reuben
Game Time
577 Connecticut 12, Groton
|Red's Reuben
|$15.99
Corned Beef, swiss cheese, house-made Mississippi comeback sauce, coleslaw on grilled marble rye
The Bridge Market - Groton, CT
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton
|WF Reuben - Corned Beef
|$10.95
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
|WF Reuben - Turkey
|$10.95
Turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.