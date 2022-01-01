Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Groton

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve reuben

Game Time

577 Connecticut 12, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red's Reuben$15.99
Corned Beef, swiss cheese, house-made Mississippi comeback sauce, coleslaw on grilled marble rye
More about Game Time
The Bridge Market - Groton, CT

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
WF Reuben - Corned Beef$10.95
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Reuben - Turkey$10.95
Turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
More about The Bridge Market - Groton, CT

