Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Groton

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Groton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Grille 92 image

 

Grille 92

235 Lestertown Road, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
More about Grille 92
The Bridge Market image

 

The Bridge Market

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about The Bridge Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Groton

Mozzarella Sticks

Fish And Chips

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Groton to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston