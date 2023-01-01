Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Groton

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Groton restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Bridge Market image

 

The Bridge Market - Groton, CT

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton

No reviews yet
Takeout
WF Chicken Parmesan$10.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
Large Chicken Parmesan$12.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Parmesan$9.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
More about The Bridge Market - Groton, CT
The Spot Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Spot Cafe

11 Buddington Rd, Groton

Avg 4.4 (2059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Lightly fried breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread.
More about The Spot Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Groton

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Greek Salad

Map

More near Groton to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston