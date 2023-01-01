Chicken parmesan in Groton
The Bridge Market - Groton, CT
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton
|WF Chicken Parmesan
|$10.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
|Large Chicken Parmesan
|$12.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
|Small Chicken Parmesan
|$9.95
