Grilled chicken in Grove City
Grove City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
3946 Broadway, Grove City
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
More about Blu-Willy's
GRILL
Blu-Willy's
3985 Broadway, Grove City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|*Grilled Chicken
|$2.00
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.