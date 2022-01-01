Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Grove City

Go
Grove City restaurants
Toast

Grove City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery

3946 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$8.00
More about Grove City Brewing & Plum Run Winery
Blu-Willy's image

GRILL

Blu-Willy's

3985 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
*Grilled Chicken$2.00
More about Blu-Willy's
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1650 Stringtown Rd, Grove City

Avg 4 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters
Memories Food & Spirits image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Memories Food & Spirits

3539 Broadway, Grove City

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Buff chicken salad$7.95
Full Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.79
More about Memories Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Grove City

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Sliders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Corn Dogs

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Grove City to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston