Fajitas in Hallandale
Hallandale restaurants that serve fajitas
Don Lolo's
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach
|Fajita de Camarones
|$18.99
6 large shrimp, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.
|Fajita de Carne
|$24.99
Fresh cut skirt steak, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.
|Fajita de Pollo
|$17.99
Seasoned chicken, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatos and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.
Mia Oceanfront - 1960 south ocean drive
1960 south ocean drive, Hallandale
|Fiery Sizzling Fajitas
|$29.00
Angus Filet Mignon, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, White Onion, Carrots
Served with Wheat Tortillas, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Smoked Mozzarella