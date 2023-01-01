Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Hallandale

Go
Hallandale restaurants
Toast

Hallandale restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.95
sea salt or house salt (slightly spicy)
More about BELLY FISH
Restaurant banner

 

Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr

1830 S Ocean Dr, Hallandale beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
More about Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Hallandale

Sliders

Avocado Salad

Croissants

Churrasco

Greek Salad

Flan

Prosciutto

Milkshakes

Map

More near Hallandale to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston