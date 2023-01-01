Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Hallandale
/
Hallandale
/
Edamame
Hallandale restaurants that serve edamame
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
BELLY FISH
901 Federal Highway, Hallandale
Avg 4.5
(7 reviews)
Edamame
$5.95
sea salt or house salt (slightly spicy)
More about BELLY FISH
Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 S Ocean Dr, Hallandale beach
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.00
More about Level Seven - 1830 S Ocean Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Hallandale
Sliders
Avocado Salad
Croissants
Churrasco
Greek Salad
Flan
Prosciutto
Milkshakes
More near Hallandale to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(339 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(239 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(131 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(113 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(53 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(424 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston