Grilled chicken in Hallandale

Hallandale restaurants
Hallandale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Hallandale Beach

2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast served on top of field greens tossed with caramelized onions in red wine vinaigrette.
More about Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Hallandale Beach
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

BELLY FISH

901 Federal Highway, Hallandale

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Grilled Chicken$14.95
yuzu-soy charred broccoli & choice of toppings - over sushi rice
Perfect Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Chicken breast grilled to golden perfection, with your choice of umami Sweet Miso sauce, tangy-smoky Chipotle Ponzu glaze, or classic teriyaki.
Served with organic spring mixed greens, grape tomato halves, and crunchy jicama. Choice of Lime-miso or Ginger-lime dressing.
More about BELLY FISH

