Chicken curry in Harrison

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Chicken Curry Desi (Bone-in)
|$14.00
Desi Chicken cooked with a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk based sauce
|Chicken Curry
|$14.00
Boneless Chicken Cooked with our chef's special homemade spices
|Thursday Lunch Special Entrée - Chicken Curry
|$11.95
Comes with an Appetizer, Entree, Dal, Naan, and Rice!!!!
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Japanese Curry over Rice (Choice of Popcorn Fried Chicken (+4) or Beef (+3)
|$8.00
Japanese Curry with Carrots & Potatoes over Rice.
Choice of Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken or Beef or just plain.