Samosa in Harrison
Harrison restaurants that serve samosa
More about Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
310 Harrison Ave., Harrison
|Samosa
|$6.50
House Made Triangle Turnovers Stiffed with a Mixture of Spiced Potatoes and Green Peas.
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Samosa - 2 PCS
|$7.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy
|Samosa - 2 PCS VEGAN
|$7.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy
|Samosa Chat
|$9.00
House made Samosa topped with chickpeas, garnished with an array of Indian sauces & onions