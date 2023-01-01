Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Harrison restaurants that serve samosa

Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ

310 Harrison Ave., Harrison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa$6.50
House Made Triangle Turnovers Stiffed with a Mixture of Spiced Potatoes and Green Peas.
More about Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
FRENCH FRIES

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Samosa - 2 PCS$7.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy
Samosa - 2 PCS VEGAN$7.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a mixture of Green peas & Potato then fried till crispy
Samosa Chat$9.00
House made Samosa topped with chickpeas, garnished with an array of Indian sauces & onions
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

