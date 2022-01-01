Chicken fried rice in Harrison
Harrison restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)
|$14.00
Rice tossed with Schezwan sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken
More about Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave
Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.40
Our very own unique take on a classic dish.
Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.
|Japanese Curry over Rice (Choice of Popcorn Fried Chicken (+4) or Beef (+3)
|$8.00
Japanese Curry with Carrots & Potatoes over Rice.
Choice of Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken or Beef or just plain.