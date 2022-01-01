Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Harrison restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Urban Tandoor image

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
SCHEZWAN FRIED RICE (VEG./EGG/ CHICKEN)$14.00
Rice tossed with Schezwan sauces and Vegetables /Egg /Chicken
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
Ding Food Market image

 

Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice$12.40
Our very own unique take on a classic dish.
Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.
Japanese Curry over Rice (Choice of Popcorn Fried Chicken (+4) or Beef (+3)$8.00
Japanese Curry with Carrots & Potatoes over Rice.
Choice of Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken or Beef or just plain.
More about Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave

