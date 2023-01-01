Chili in Harrison
Harrison restaurants that serve chili
More about Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave
Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Mussels w/ Thai Tomato Chili Basil/Mint Sauce
|$15.00
Mussels stir fried/steamed with tomatoes, thai chili sauce, basil, mint, ginger, garlic, and red wine.
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Chili Paneer (Dry/ Sauce)
|$14.00
Crispy Fried paneer prepped in our traditional indo-chinese sauces
|Chili Fish (Dry/ Sauce)
|$15.00
Boneless fried fish tossed in an aromatic Indo-Chinese sauce
|Chili Chicken (Dry/ Sauce)
|$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken sautéed in an aromatic sauce with onions and peppers