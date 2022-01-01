Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Harrison restaurants that serve curry chicken

Urban Tandoor image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Desi (Bone-in)$14.00
Desi Chicken cooked with a variety of aromatic spices simmered in a coconut milk based sauce
Chicken Curry$14.00
Boneless Chicken Cooked with our chef's special homemade spices
Thursday Lunch Special Entrée - Chicken Curry$11.95
Comes with an Appetizer, Entree, Dal, Naan, and Rice!!!!
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
Ding Food Market image

 

Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Curry over Rice (Choice of Popcorn Fried Chicken (+4) or Beef (+3)$8.00
Japanese Curry with Carrots & Potatoes over Rice.
Choice of Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken or Beef or just plain.
More about Ding Food Market - 241 Harrison Ave

