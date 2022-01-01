Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Haverhill

Haverhill restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Phoenician Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Phoenician Restaurant

12 Alpha st, Haverhill

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers and French Fries$12.00
Benedetti's Deli image

 

Benedetti's Deli

350 Washington Street, Haverhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Italian$16.50
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme$10.50
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Italian$8.75
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image

 

Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering

64 Washington St., Haverhill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.24
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA

77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Buffalo, Honey Szechwan or BBQ
