Burritos in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve burritos
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, black beans and green chili salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Vegan Burrito
|$7.00
Seasoned tofu, tater tots, green chili salsa and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
12201 W Broad St, Henrico
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
TACOS
Wong's Tacos
201-A Maltby, Henrico
|Wong's Big Burrito
|$13.00
spicy cilantro rice, pinto beans, mixed cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine and jalapeno lime crema with choice of protein
* rice bowl or salad bowl option available*
|Kung Pao Chicken Burrito
|$11.50
Crispy chicken, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, jalapenos, chili lime peanuts and green onions.
|Korean Beef Burrito
|$12.25
Korean beef, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, pico de gallo and drizzled with gochujang aioli
Deep Run Roadhouse
12379 Gayton Road, Richmond
|Train Wreck Burrito
|$9.95
You Choice of BBQ, Served in a Bowl.. Over Mac & Cheese, Cowboy Beans, and Cornbread. Topped with Onions and Jalapenos
3 Maria's Taqueria
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico
|Burrito California.
|$13.50
Two Burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad.
|Burrito el Patron
|$13.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with Beef , rice, beans, topped with ranchero sauce and salad
|Burrito de carnitas.
|$14.95
Big Burrito stuffed with carnitas, black beans, rice topped with cheese sauce,served salad and pico de Gallo.
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Veggie Burrito (Frozen)
|$7.99
flour tortilla, sautéed peppers, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side
|Smoked Brisket Burrito
|$9.25
flour tortilla, smoked brisket, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side
|Smoked Pork Burrito (Frozen)
|$7.99
flour tortilla, smoked pork, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side