Burritos in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Blue Atlas

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, black beans and green chili salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan Burrito$7.00
Seasoned tofu, tater tots, green chili salsa and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Blue Atlas
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

12201 W Broad St, Henrico

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

TACOS

Wong's Tacos

201-A Maltby, Henrico

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wong's Big Burrito$13.00
spicy cilantro rice, pinto beans, mixed cheese, guacamole, shredded romaine and jalapeno lime crema with choice of protein
* rice bowl or salad bowl option available*
Kung Pao Chicken Burrito$11.50
Crispy chicken, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, jalapenos, chili lime peanuts and green onions.
Korean Beef Burrito$12.25
Korean beef, spicy cilantro rice, Asian slaw, pico de gallo and drizzled with gochujang aioli
More about Wong's Tacos
Deep Run Roadhouse image

 

Deep Run Roadhouse

12379 Gayton Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Train Wreck Burrito$9.95
You Choice of BBQ, Served in a Bowl.. Over Mac & Cheese, Cowboy Beans, and Cornbread. Topped with Onions and Jalapenos
More about Deep Run Roadhouse
Item pic

 

3 Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito California.$13.50
Two Burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad.
Burrito el Patron$13.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with Beef , rice, beans, topped with ranchero sauce and salad
Burrito de carnitas.$14.95
Big Burrito stuffed with carnitas, black beans, rice topped with cheese sauce,served salad and pico de Gallo.
More about 3 Maria's Taqueria
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito (Frozen)$7.99
flour tortilla, sautéed peppers, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side
Smoked Brisket Burrito$9.25
flour tortilla, smoked brisket, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side
Smoked Pork Burrito (Frozen)$7.99
flour tortilla, smoked pork, red rice, black beans, cheddar and pepper jack with crema and spicy roasted salsa on the side
More about Tazza Kitchen
KETO BURRITO BOWL image

 

MOSAIC Restaurant

6229-A River Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KETO BURRITO BOWL$18.00
Spiced filet, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about MOSAIC Restaurant

