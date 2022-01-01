Cheese fries in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve cheese fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Bistro
12422 Gayton Rd, Henrico
|Cheese Fries Chicken Shawarma
|$11.99
Redemption BBQ and Market
3420 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico
|Fried Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Three mac and cheese balls, coated with pork rind dust and fried. Served with made-from-scratch spicy ranch dressing.
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.99
French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, & onion.
|Chili Cheese Fries With Pork
|$15.98
French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, onion, & pulled pork.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Steak fries baked with mozzarella cheese.