Lobsters in Henrico

Henrico restaurants
Henrico restaurants that serve lobsters

West Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

West Coast Provisions

301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli & spring mix
More about West Coast Provisions
Item pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
chef made mac and cheese, colby jack, cheddar, fontina, with lobster claw added
Lobster and Lump Crab Cakes$40.00
Bento: Lobster & Lump Crabcake$20.00
More about Red Salt
Item pic

 

Tasty Crab

7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$20.00
Whole Lobster$18.00
Lobster Tail (2)$24.00
More about Tasty Crab
HogsHead Cafe image

 

HogsHead Cafe

8902-D W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$8.99
Lobster Roll$25.99
Classic New England split top bun, buttered stuffed full with our lobster roll mix.
More about HogsHead Cafe
Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW image

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENT Lobster Ravioli$16.50
served with pink sauce
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

