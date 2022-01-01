Lobsters in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve lobsters
More about West Coast Provisions
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
West Coast Provisions
301 Maltby Blvd, Henrico
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli & spring mix
More about Red Salt
Red Salt
12221 W. Broad St, Henrico
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
chef made mac and cheese, colby jack, cheddar, fontina, with lobster claw added
|Lobster and Lump Crab Cakes
|$40.00
|Bento: Lobster & Lump Crabcake
|$20.00
More about Tasty Crab
Tasty Crab
7801 W. Broad st suite 1, Henrico
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
|Whole Lobster
|$18.00
|Lobster Tail (2)
|$24.00
More about HogsHead Cafe
HogsHead Cafe
8902-D W Broad St, Richmond
|Lobster Bisque
|$8.99
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
Classic New England split top bun, buttered stuffed full with our lobster roll mix.