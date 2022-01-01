Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Henrico

Go
Henrico restaurants
Toast

Henrico restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

The Boathouse

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
fresh egg pasta, roasted cherry tomatoes garlic and lemon
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's West Ristorante

11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico

Avg 4.2 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Sauteed shrimp in white wine, garlic and lemon sauce over angel hair pasta
More about Frank's West Ristorante
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
fresh egg pasta, roasted cherry tomatoes garlic and lemon
More about The Boathouse
Item pic

 

Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

9010 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENT Shrimp Scampi$16.50
Shrimp in garlic lemon capers butter sauce on top of spaghetti
More about Franco's Italian Restaurant - Richmond NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Henrico

Nachos

Biryani

Avocado Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Wedge Salad

Carne Asada

Arugula Salad

Pork Chops

Map

More near Henrico to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston