Shrimp scampi in Henrico
Henrico restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Scampi
|$24.00
fresh egg pasta, roasted cherry tomatoes garlic and lemon
More about Frank's West Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's West Ristorante
11238 Patterson Ave, Henrico
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.00
Sauteed shrimp in white wine, garlic and lemon sauce over angel hair pasta
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
4708 East Old Main Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Scampi
|$24.00
fresh egg pasta, roasted cherry tomatoes garlic and lemon