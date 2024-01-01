Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke

10800 PINES BLV STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepe Nutella$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
Crepe Ham and Cheese$8.99
ham & cheese in a homemade crepe
More about Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke
Item pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines - Pho Bar Pembroke Pines

10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGAN RICE FLOUR CREPE l BANH XEO CHAY$15.00
Bánh Xèo
Crispy rice flour crepe filled with bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, king mushroom, tofu, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy soy dipping sauce/
􏰝 􏰛􏰚􏰙􏰘􏰗 􏰖􏰕􏰔􏰓􏰖􏰗 􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰚􏰐 􏰏􏰎 􏰍􏰓􏰗􏰙 􏰌􏰋􏰊􏰉􏰈􏰖􏰖􏰌􏰊 􏰘􏰗􏰐 􏰔􏰖􏰇􏰋
Allergy Alert: Soy (tofu)
RICE FLOUR CREPE l BANH XEO$15.00
Bánh Xèo
Crispy rice flour crepe filled with bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, pork, shrimp, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy nước chấm sauce.
􏰝 􏰛􏰚􏰙􏰘􏰗 􏰖􏰕􏰔􏰓􏰖􏰗 􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰚􏰐 􏰏􏰎 􏰍􏰓􏰗􏰙 􏰌􏰋􏰊􏰉􏰈􏰖􏰖􏰌􏰊 􏰘􏰗􏰐 􏰔􏰖􏰇􏰋
Allergy Alert: shell fish (shrimps)
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines - Pho Bar Pembroke Pines

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Calamari

Chicken Parmesan

Clams

Skirt Steaks

Banana Pudding

Chocolate Cake

Hummus

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (48 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1893 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (562 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston