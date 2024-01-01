Crepes in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve crepes
More about Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke
Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke
10800 PINES BLV STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES
|Crepe Nutella
|$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
|Crepe Ham and Cheese
|$8.99
ham & cheese in a homemade crepe
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines - Pho Bar Pembroke Pines
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen - Pembroke Pines - Pho Bar Pembroke Pines
10640 Pines Blvd Unit F104, Pembroke Pines
|VEGAN RICE FLOUR CREPE l BANH XEO CHAY
|$15.00
Bánh Xèo
Crispy rice flour crepe filled with bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, king mushroom, tofu, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy soy dipping sauce/
Allergy Alert: Soy (tofu)
|RICE FLOUR CREPE l BANH XEO
|$15.00
Bánh Xèo
Crispy rice flour crepe filled with bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, pork, shrimp, and a lightly spicy, salty, sweet, and tangy nước chấm sauce.
Allergy Alert: shell fish (shrimps)