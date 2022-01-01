Salmon in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve salmon

The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Risotto$28.00
broiled Atlantic Salmon, artichoke risotto, crispy artichokes, sun-dried tomato relish
More about The Nash
Large Salmon Ponzu image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Seaside Poke

2118 Lamar St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
Large Salmon Ponzu$14.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
More about Seaside Poke
Ono Poke image

POKE

Ono Poke

500 dallas st, Houston

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
More about Ono Poke
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pesto Salmon$16.00
with grilled asparagus and cilantro rice.
More about Adair Downtown

