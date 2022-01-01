Salmon in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Salmon Risotto
|$28.00
broiled Atlantic Salmon, artichoke risotto, crispy artichokes, sun-dried tomato relish
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Seaside Poke
2118 Lamar St, Houston
|Large Salmon Ponzu
|$14.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
POKE
Ono Poke
500 dallas st, Houston
|Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
|Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions