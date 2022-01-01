Muffins in Galleria/Uptown

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve muffins

Tom n Toms Coffee image

 

Tom n Toms Coffee

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.50
More about Tom n Toms Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Curry

Gyoza

Tacos

Cookies

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston