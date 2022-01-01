Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
German Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Brasil
Chocolate Raspberry Cake image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$40.00
3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

1214 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.7 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Italian Cream Cake$55.00
6" (feeds 6-10) chocolate italian cream cake with coconut and pecans topped and layered with real chocolate cream cheese icing and pecans
More about Blonde Biscotti
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican-Spiced Flourless Chocolate Cake$13.00
Mayan dark chocolate ganache, pumpkin-peanut palanqueta, tequila creme-anglaise, chocolate "soil", horchata gelato
More about Traveler's Table

