Chocolate cake in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve chocolate cake
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
|German Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
|$40.00
3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
1214 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Chocolate Italian Cream Cake
|$55.00
6" (feeds 6-10) chocolate italian cream cake with coconut and pecans topped and layered with real chocolate cream cheese icing and pecans
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel