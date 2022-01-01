Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken
CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket
CHILAQUILES$12.95
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES VERDES$8.25
CHILAQUILES TACO$3.75
Tortilla chips eggs, tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, cheese.
