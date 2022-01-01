Chilaquiles in Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|CHILAQUILES W / CHICKEN
|$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado with Rotisserie Chicken
|CHILAQUILES W / BRISKET
|$15.94
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado, with Chipotle Roasted Beef Brisket
|CHILAQUILES
|$12.95
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature Salsa or Tomatillo Sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado