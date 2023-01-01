Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in River Oaks

River Oaks restaurants
River Oaks restaurants that serve cobb salad

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Cobb*$19.00
Roasted Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Corn, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express - River Oaks

1422 West Gray, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad$10.99
Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
Avocado Cobb Salad$9.89
Romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and egg with red wine vinaigrette
More about Cafe Express - River Oaks

