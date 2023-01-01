Cobb salad in River Oaks
River Oaks restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby
Local Foods Upper Kirby
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Chicken Salad Cobb*
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Corn, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
More about Cafe Express - River Oaks
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Express - River Oaks
1422 West Gray, Houston
|Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Turkey, romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and boiled egg with red wine vinaigrette.
|Avocado Cobb Salad
|$9.89
Romaine & spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese and egg with red wine vinaigrette