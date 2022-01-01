Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in West University

West University restaurants
West University restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada Dinner For 2$20.00
Six hand rolled chicken enchiladas served with classic salsa verde. Includes refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa rojo. Meal serves 2.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.95
Chicken Enchiladas Verde$13.75
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Chicken$11.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Item pic

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Plate: CHICKEN$9.00
3 Chicken Enchiladas (choose between our tomato-based roasted chili salsa roja or our tomatillo-based salsa verde) topped with cheese and served with your choice of beans and rice.
More about Fajitas A Go Go

