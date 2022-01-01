Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burgers in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Veggie Burgers
Howell restaurants that serve veggie burgers
PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
Avg 4
(25 reviews)
Portabello Veggie Burger
$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Cleary's Pub.
113 S. Main, Chelsea
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$9.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
