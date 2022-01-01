Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company

10178 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Cypress Chai Latte$0.00
A creamy elixir of cardamom, fresh ginger, and cracked pepper, velvety sweet, handsomely caffeinated, with warming notes of cinnamon and cayenne enjoyed with steamed milk.
Iced Cypress Chai Latte$0.00
A creamy elixir of cardamom, fresh ginger, and cracked pepper, velvety sweet, handsomely caffeinated, with warming notes of cinnamon and cayenne with your choice of milk swirled over ice.
More about Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company
Item pic

 

Northside Cafe

22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Spiced Chai Latte$0.00
More about Northside Cafe

Map

Map

