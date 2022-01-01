Crispy tacos in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about Surf City Fish Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Crispy Cod Taco
|$3.49
Battered Crispy Cod with cotija cheese, spicy baja sauce, shredded citrus cabbage, and pico de gallo.
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Battered Crispy Shrimp with cotija cheese, spicy baja sauce, shredded citrus cabbage, and pico de gallo.
|Crispy Cod Taco
|$3.99
Battered Crispy Cod with cotija cheese, spicy baja sauce, shredded citrus cabbage, and pico de gallo.