Fish tacos in Huntington Beach

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$5.95
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Tacos$12.99
Slaw, Pico de Gallo & Crema
Item pic

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#5 Baja Fish Taco$4.95
2b6ca594-06fa-409f-ae4b-a1d6fd8d074f image

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Blackened Fish Tacos-$13.55
Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!
