Fish tacos in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Fish Taco
|$5.95
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Slaw, Pico de Gallo & Crema
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach
|-Blackened Fish Tacos-
|$13.55
Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!