Edamame in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Garlic Edamame$6.00
Wok-fired edamame, tossed with dried chiles and crunchy garlic.
More about ROL
Kabuki image

SUSHI

Kabuki

7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (9171 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Garlic Parmesan

Salmon

Prime Ribs

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Wontons

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston