Garden salad in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve garden salad

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
Garden Salad.$11.80
Field greens, cucumber, marinated tomato, carrot, crouton, kefalograviera cheese, red onion & sherry wine vinaigrette
More about Olive Pit
Matter of Craft

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Side Garden Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette
Garden Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette
More about Matter of Craft

