Garden salad in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Olive Pit
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Garden Salad.
|$11.80
Field greens, cucumber, marinated tomato, carrot, crouton, kefalograviera cheese, red onion & sherry wine vinaigrette
More about Matter of Craft
Matter of Craft
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.95
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette
|Garden Salad
|$11.95
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette