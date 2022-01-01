Quesadillas in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$15.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Surf City Fish Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Whole wheat tortilla, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, Monterey Jack cheese, with choice of protein. Vegan option has diaya cheese.
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.00
|Filet Quesadillas
|$20.00
|Quesadillas
|$6.00
corn tills with cheese only
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
Flour Tortilla, 4 Cheeses, Grilled Chicken
More about Que Vida Tacos
Que Vida Tacos
19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
|QUESADILLA
|$7.95
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.75
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Bacon, Tomato, Cheeses & Sour Cream.
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach
|-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-
|$5.95
melty cheddar jack cheese in a wheat tortilla