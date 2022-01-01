Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Quesadilla$15.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
Veggie Quesadilla$10.95
Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.99
Whole wheat tortilla, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, Monterey Jack cheese, with choice of protein. Vegan option has diaya cheese.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadillas$10.00
Filet Quesadillas$20.00
Quesadillas$6.00
corn tills with cheese only
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
PIZZA • GRILL

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$12.95
Flour Tortilla, 4 Cheeses, Grilled Chicken
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA$7.95
Kids Quesadilla$6.75
More about Que Vida Tacos
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$8.00
Bacon, Tomato, Cheeses & Sour Cream.
Quesadilla Chicken$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-$5.95
melty cheddar jack cheese in a wheat tortilla
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
SEAFOOD

Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill

15471 Edwards St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Pollo$9.99
More about Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill

