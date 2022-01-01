Fried rice in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Harbor
Thai Harbor
16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Exotic stir-fried rice in yellow curry powder with choice of meat, pineapple chunks, green onions, white onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisins.
|Bangkok Fried Rice
|$11.00
Stir-fried rice with shrimp paste, choice of meat, bell peppers, white onions, green onions, serrano peppers.
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$11.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, chili, bell peppers, carrots, white onions, basil leaves.
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
|Nori Shrimp Fried rice
|$10.99
More about Da Hawaiian Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Da Hawaiian Kitchen
9842 Adams ave, Huntington Beach
|Side Fried Rice
|$5.78
|Port Sausg Fried Rice Full
|$8.15
|Spam Fried Rice Full
|$7.35