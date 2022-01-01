Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Exotic stir-fried rice in yellow curry powder with choice of meat, pineapple chunks, green onions, white onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, raisins.
Bangkok Fried Rice$11.00
Stir-fried rice with shrimp paste, choice of meat, bell peppers, white onions, green onions, serrano peppers.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$11.00
Stir-fried rice with choice of meat, chili, bell peppers, carrots, white onions, basil leaves.
More about Thai Harbor
Nori Poke & Sushi image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nori Shrimp Fried rice$10.99
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Da Hawaiian Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Da Hawaiian Kitchen

9842 Adams ave, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$5.78
Port Sausg Fried Rice Full$8.15
Spam Fried Rice Full$7.35
More about Da Hawaiian Kitchen
Fried Rice image

 

West Coast Hibachi

7461 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$5.00
More about West Coast Hibachi
HANANO RAMEN-HB image

 

HANANO RAMEN-HB

200 Main Street Unit 114, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$11.95
More about HANANO RAMEN-HB

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Salmon Rolls

Rack Of Lamb

Penne

Mozzarella Sticks

Curry Chicken

Lentil Soup

Veggie Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston