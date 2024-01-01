Pho in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve pho
More about Titan's Pho - 501 Main Street Suite E
Titan's Pho - 501 Main Street Suite E
501 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|S1: Pho Vietnam
|$14.50
Vietnamese Pho, a steaming bowl of aromatic broth, tender rice noodles, and flavorful herbs, capturing the authentic essence of Vietnamese culinary delight.
More about Thai Harbor
Thai Harbor
16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Pho
|$13.50
Vietnamese style small rice noodle soup in beef broth with choice of meat, white onions, green onions, cilantro. Served with raw bean sprouts, basil leaves, lime, serrano peppers on the side.