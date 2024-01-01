Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Titan's Pho - 501 Main Street Suite E

501 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
S1: Pho Vietnam$14.50
Vietnamese Pho, a steaming bowl of aromatic broth, tender rice noodles, and flavorful herbs, capturing the authentic essence of Vietnamese culinary delight.
More about Titan's Pho - 501 Main Street Suite E
Item pic

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pho$13.50
Vietnamese style small rice noodle soup in beef broth with choice of meat, white onions, green onions, cilantro. Served with raw bean sprouts, basil leaves, lime, serrano peppers on the side.
More about Thai Harbor
Item pic

 

Pho May - Huntington Beach

16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#23 Beef Pho Combo$13.95
Raw Steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball
#26 Chicken Pho$12.95
Noodle soup with sliced chicken breast and beef broth
More about Pho May - Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Eel

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Noodle Soup

Cheese Fries

Meatloaf

Ceviche

Lobsters

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (89 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1259 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (769 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston