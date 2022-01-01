Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Surf Dog's Sports Grill
5932 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.99
Stuffed with Cream Cheese
More about Surf Dog's Sports Grill
30 Beach Hut Deli - 30 Huntington Beach
19025 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.95
More about 30 Beach Hut Deli - 30 Huntington Beach
