Ravioli in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Olive Pit
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$5.00
Lightly breaded & served with homemade tomato sauce
More about Capone's Italian Cucina
Capone's Italian Cucina
19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach
|BAMBINO RAVIOLI
|$9.00
Capone's fresh house made raviolis (3 pieces) with our classic marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
|RAVIOLI SPINACI
|$23.00
Housemade spinach & ricotta cheese raviolis, creamy pink sauce, fresh spinach
|RAVIOLI BREVE COSTOLA
|$24.00
Rubino’s Favorite
Short rib filled raviolis,
rosemary mushroom sauce