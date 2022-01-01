Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$5.00
Lightly breaded & served with homemade tomato sauce
More about Olive Pit
Item pic

 

Capone's Italian Cucina

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAMBINO RAVIOLI$9.00
Capone's fresh house made raviolis (3 pieces) with our classic marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
RAVIOLI SPINACI$23.00
Housemade spinach & ricotta cheese raviolis, creamy pink sauce, fresh spinach
RAVIOLI BREVE COSTOLA$24.00
Rubino’s Favorite
Short rib filled raviolis,
rosemary mushroom sauce
More about Capone's Italian Cucina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Kabocha Squash Ravioli$27.00
Coconut ginger broth, roasted sweet potatoes, locally sourced vegetables
More about Duke's Huntington Beach

