Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve tarts

STACKED image

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BDM Strawberry Tart$11.50
Bartender Drink of the Month
More about STACKED
Item pic

 

Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company

10178 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Tart$0.00
Crispy pastry crust coated with dark chocolate, filled with creamy vanilla bean custard, and topped with seasonal fresh fruit.
Sweet Tart Lemon Bar$0.00
Buttery shortbread crust with a sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard.
More about Moonwood Coffee Bakery & Catering Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Caprese Sandwiches

Edamame

Baby Back Ribs

Rice Bowls

Tuna Sandwiches

Lasagna

Steak Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston