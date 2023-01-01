Shrimp burritos in Huntington
Huntington restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Tommy Tacos
TACOS
Tommy Tacos
821 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743, Huntington
|BLACKENED SHRIMP BURRITO
|$15.50
Blackened grilled shrimp served in a Mission Style burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, black OR pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with chopped onion, cilantro, guacamole, and choice of salsa.
More about Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street
Cactus Cafe Huntington (NEW) - 212 East Main Street
212 East Main Street, Huntington
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$12.00
Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
|SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO
|$12.50
fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo