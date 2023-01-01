Mushroom burgers in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Hyannis
165 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$15.99
½ lb. all beef burger topped with imported swiss n’ smothered in fresh sautéed mushrooms with lettuce n’ tomato served on grilled brioche bun with fries
KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis - HYANNIS 334 MAIN ST
334 MAIN ST, Hyannis
|Mushroom Garlic Burger 3PD
|$14.49
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
|4oz Mushroom Garlic Burger (3PD)
|$12.99
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.