Nachos in Hyannis
Hyannis restaurants that serve nachos
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - Anejo Hyannis
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - Anejo Hyannis
599 Main Street, Hyannis
|Anejo Nachos
|$13.00
hand-crafted fried corn tortillas layered with melted oaxaca-jack cheese, refried pinto beans, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, picante crema, pico de gallo, and the options of park carnitas, carne asada, chorizo or shrimp
More about British Beer Company
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
412 Main St, Hyannis
|Big Ben Nacho’s
|$15.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.