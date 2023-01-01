Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Hyannis

Hyannis restaurants
Hyannis restaurants that serve nachos

Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - Anejo Hyannis

599 Main Street, Hyannis

Takeout
Anejo Nachos$13.00
hand-crafted fried corn tortillas layered with melted oaxaca-jack cheese, refried pinto beans, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, picante crema, pico de gallo, and the options of park carnitas, carne asada, chorizo or shrimp
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

412 Main St, Hyannis

Avg 4.2 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Big Ben Nacho’s$15.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, red onion, sliced olives and shredded lettuce, then drizzled with a Monterey cheese sauce. Top with your choice of BBC chili, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled chicken for additional $2.99 each.
