Noodle soup in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve noodle soup

Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Duck Noodle Soup$13.95
Seafood Noodle Soup$12.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Noodle St Irvine

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$14.80
Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions
Seasonal Veggie Noodle Soup/Rice Noodle Soup$12.80
Seasonal vegetables, cilantro and green onions
Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup$13.80
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks
More about Noodle St Irvine

