Noodle soup in Irvine

Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Roast Duck Noodle Soup
|$13.95
|Seafood Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Noodle St Irvine
3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Spicy Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup
|$14.80
Chunks of beef shank, spinach, cilantro, and green onions
|Seasonal Veggie Noodle Soup/Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.80
Seasonal vegetables, cilantro and green onions
|Signature Beef Noodle/Rice Noodle Soup
|$13.80
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks