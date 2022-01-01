Pho in Irvine
PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
5329 University Drive, Irvine
|Brisket Pho
Slow-cooked brisket married with flavors of our 20-hour pho broth.
|Special Combo Pho
All the beef!
Includes rare steak, meatballs, brisket, brisket point, tripe, and chunky flank. A Vietnamese specialty.
|Rare Steak & Brisket Pho
The best of both beefy worlds.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Anthony Bourdain Pho
|$18.00
Inspired by a segment from Anthony Bourdain No Reservations and a twist on our shaken style pho. It features a secret stir-fry sauce added, served with flat noodles and a side of pickled garlic & chilis
|Shrimp Pho
|$16.00
large poached shrimp with pho broth
|Beef Belly Pho
|$14.50
beef belly thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds a distinct milky flavor.