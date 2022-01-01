Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)

5329 University Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Pho
Slow-cooked brisket married with flavors of our 20-hour pho broth.
Special Combo Pho
All the beef!
Includes rare steak, meatballs, brisket, brisket point, tripe, and chunky flank. A Vietnamese specialty.
Rare Steak & Brisket Pho
The best of both beefy worlds.
More about PhoTasia (a Nam's Eatery brand)
Item pic

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Anthony Bourdain Pho$18.00
Inspired by a segment from Anthony Bourdain No Reservations and a twist on our shaken style pho. It features a secret stir-fry sauce added, served with flat noodles and a side of pickled garlic & chilis
Shrimp Pho$16.00
large poached shrimp with pho broth
Beef Belly Pho$14.50
beef belly thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds a distinct milky flavor.
More about Súp Noodle Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Bean Burritos

Fried Dumplings

Sea Urchins

Salmon Rolls

Pork Fried Rice

Garlic Chicken

Pancakes

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (838 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston