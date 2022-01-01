Irving Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Irving
More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Popular items
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Via Real
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Popular items
|Fajita Shrimp Dinner
|$21.00
Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
|Smoked Brisket Flautas
|$12.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
|CYO 2 Item
|$12.00
Choice of 2: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans