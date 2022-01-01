Irving Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Irving

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leche$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados Cafe
Via Real image

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajita Shrimp Dinner$21.00
Gulf Shrimp, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
Smoked Brisket Flautas$12.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
CYO 2 Item$12.00
Choice of 2: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
More about Via Real
Knockout Tacos image

TACOS

Knockout Tacos

3524 w airport freeway #120, Irving

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knockout Parillada$17.99
Menudo$9.49
Carnitas Taco$1.79
More about Knockout Tacos

