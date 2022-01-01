Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Irving

Go
Irving restaurants
Toast

Irving restaurants that serve nachos

Primo Fiesta Nachos image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview

Avg 4.1 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Fiesta Nachos$15.79
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Cheese Nachos$6.29
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe
Green Gator - Las Colinas image

 

Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
More about Green Gator - Las Colinas
BBQ Nachos image

 

Red Hot & Blue

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Nachos$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Via Real

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Fajita Combo$15.00
Beef & Chicken Fajita Meat, Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Nachos Fajita Chicken$15.00
Chicken Fajita Meat, Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Nacho Bean$12.00
Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
More about Via Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Irving

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spinach Salad

Corn Dogs

Cobb Salad

Chili

Flautas

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Map

More near Irving to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston