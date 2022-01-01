Nachos in Irving
Irving restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
110 Triple Creek Dr, Longview
|Primo Fiesta Nachos
|$15.79
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.29
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
|Fiesta Nachos
|$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Green Gator - Las Colinas
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100, Irving
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
Red Hot & Blue
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
Via Real
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving
|Nachos Fajita Combo
|$15.00
Beef & Chicken Fajita Meat, Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
|Nachos Fajita Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken Fajita Meat, Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole
|Nacho Bean
|$12.00
Black Beans, Monterey & Cheddar, Sour Cream & Guacamole